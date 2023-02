R&B singer Jai’Len Josey has just released her brand new single “Good Soup”. The groovy track is just one of many that we can expect from the buzzing vocalist who is currently opening up for Ari Lennox right now on the “age/sex/location” tour.

Jai’Len, who is currently signed to Hillman Grad Records/Def Jam, found success last year as she co-wrote the Ari Lennox hit “Pressure”. Stay tuned for Jai’Len’s upcoming project coming later this years well!