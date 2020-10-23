New Music: Jawan x Tiffany – Finally

R&B singers Jawan Harris and Tiffany Evans have partnered up to form the new duo Jawan x Tiffany. The first offering from the pair is their debut single “Finally”.

The two vocalists take turns singing over the seductive track and showcase their chemistry with each other. Of course it should come as no surprise that Tiffany sounds great as usual as she’s been killing it for over a decade now. 2000 R&B fans will remember her Ciara collaboration on the record “Promise Ring”.

Stay tuned for more music from Jawan x Tiffany.