R&B singer Jayla Darden is back with her new single “Let You Go”. The new song follows the blueprint of her previous single “Demonstration” as she puts her spin on some of the sounds from the early 2000’s from the likes of Aaliyah, Mya and Brandy.

No word on when Jayla is dropping an album, but she has impressed us so far with her music releases. Her 2019 EP “Onto Something” was a highlight for us.