New Music: JD’s Time Machine – Kiss of Freedom

Take a listen to the new song “Kiss of Freedom” by JD’s Time Machine. The classy soulful song features the powerful vocals of Cleveland P Jones backed by an all-star band including U-Nam, AgapeSoul and Makalani.

JD’s Time Machine is a group that was created at the idea of songwriter/producer James Day. It reminds us of some of the amazing soul collectives of years past.

Check out “Kiss of Freedom” below and enjoy the lyrical and vocal magic with subtle but at the same intricate arrangements Also check out the alternate mixes by Eddie Stokes, Shawn Hibbler and U-Nam, highlighted below. This is a great song in all form and we are treated to multiple mixes.