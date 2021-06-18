New Music: Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

Jennifer Hudson has released the new single “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” which was co-written by legendary songwriter Carole King. The song is part of of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” where J-Hud will be portraying the Queen of Soul.

The film is set to come out August 13th. We interviewed legendary R&B producer Harvey Mason Jr. who is the executive music producer of the film about the music sound and this is what he had to say: