Omaha born and current Los Angeles resident singer-songwriter JeRonelle re-emerges new the new single ‘Stuck’.

This is a passionate soul song that captivates the essence of re-establishing a connection with a past love that they generated rich feelings for.

Coming off of the strength of his appearance on FOX TV’s “The Four”, he comes with the single “Stuck” which was produced by Dre Pinckney from his forthcoming EP “Regret & Reflect” due out this Spring.