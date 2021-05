Singer/songwriter Joelle James is back with her new single “Apply Pressure”. The groovy single brings back the nostalgic feelings from the 90’s and is perfect for the summer.

We were first introduced to Joelle via Chris Brown on the record “Sweet Lemonade”. Since then, she has created more music including the smash hit “Boo’d Up” for Ella Mai which ended up winning getting a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Song in 2019.

Stay tuned for more music from Joelle James!