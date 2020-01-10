YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    New Music: John Legend – Conversations in the Dark

    John Legend Conversations in the Dark

    Singer John Legend returns with the brand new single called “Conversations in the Dark”. The song is no available in advance of its feature on the NBC show This Is Us.

    The song was written by Legend, Gregg Wattenberg, Jesse Fink, Kellen Pomeranz and Chance Peña and was Produced by Gregg Wattenberg and Pom Pom.

    “Conversations in the Dark” portrays that feeling of falling in love like Legend has done so many times before. The song itself is a stripped down love letter that emulates pillow talk late at night.
     
    Stay tuned for the upcoming project from John Legend which is expected later this year.

