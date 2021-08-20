New Music: JoJo – Worst (I Assume)

JoJo has just released the lead single off her upcoming project “Trying Not To Think About It”. The song “Worst (I Assume)” is one of many songs on the project that will dive deep into JoJo’s inner thoughts about relationships.

“Trying Not To Think About It” is set to come out October 1st, 2021.

“Trying Not To Think About It is a result of feeling sooooo lost, scared, and confused at the end of 2020 – desperate to believe in/find my light once again. Sometimes we feel like we’re the only ones. But we NEVER are alone in our darkness. If you listen, I hope this project makes you feel seen, validated, not crazy, and hopeful that you won’t feel bad forever. You’re more in control than you think. Guys – I am overwhelmed with gratitude to perform these new songs + some of your faves on 6 intimate, very, very special LIVE TOUR dates in October. I can’t wait to see you. And FEEL you.”

Prior to this release, JoJo put out her fourth album “Good To Know” back in May 2020.