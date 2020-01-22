New Music: Jon Bibbs – Love in Waiting (featuring Dwele)

Virginia based singer/songwriter Jon Bibbs gives R&B lovers a great surprise on his latest single “Love in Waiting” featuring Dwele and Saxappeal. Upon first listen, “Love in Waiting” is a soulful love song featuring the standout vocal talents of Jon Bibbs, with Dwele nowhere to be heard.

That’s because Dwele is making a rare instrumental performance and horn arrangement! A saxophone solo from Saxappeal completes this unique song.

Jon Bibbs was able to craft the song based on thoughts about the virtues that are so important to forming loving relationships. He wants the listener to remember that in a society that seems to be in a hurry, patience is indeed a virtue and no loving relationship can thrive without it.