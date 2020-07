New artist Joy Denalane is making her US debut with the new record “I Believe”. The singer, who is originally from Germany, has been making a name for herself and most recently signed with Motown. The soulful record “I Believe” features R&B star BJ The Chicago Kid.

Along with the single, Joy is currently working on her debut album “Let Yourself Be Loved”. You can also catch her performing live on July 9th at 9AM ET / 12PM PT on her website.