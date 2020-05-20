New Music: Justine Skye – No Options

R&B artist Justine Skye is back with her new single “No Options”. The song will be on her upcoming album “Bare With Me”. The project title may be familiar to some as she released her EP with the same title back in 2019.

The LP will contain some new songs and will also serve as a prelude for her EP with Timbaland which is set to come out later this year. She has been working with the legendary producer over Instagram. The weekly series “Space & Time Sessions” has been a hit as a lot of listeners have tuned in to see what the two musicians are creating together.