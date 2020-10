R&B artist Karina Pasian is back with new music as she has just released the new single “Too Young To Be Sane”. Most people are familiar with Karina because of her GRAMMY nominated debut album “First Love” which contained the single “16 @ War”, but the talented vocalist has actually been grinding as an independent artist for the last couple of years.

Along with the single, we can expect an EP from her soon as “Something Warm to Wear” is set to come out later this year.