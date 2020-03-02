New Music: Keeyen Martin – Separated

In the current R&B landscape where such little emphasis is placed on vocals and music from the soul, authentic artists are becoming such a rare commodity. Enter emerging R&B star Keeyen Marin.

The North Carolina native perfectly blends R&B and soul music, while giving us everything we’ve been looking for on his current single “Separated”.

Martin started his journey in Atlanta when he received the Michael Jackson Scholarship to attend Morehouse University. Through his musical career, Keeyen has has shared the stage with some of the industry’s most accomplished talents such as: Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Kanye West, Michelle Williams, Peabo Bryson, KeKe Wyatt, PJ Morton, Common, Elle Varner, Lalah Hathaway and BeBe & CeCe Winans

His performance track record is even more impressive with having performed at 2018/2019 Grammy Week’s MTV & MasterCard stages / Vh1 Save the Music / BET Music Matters / TV One Trumpet Awards / Essence Festival/Sofar Sounds/ The Emoji Art Tour/ Delta Airlines / Billboard Atlanta / TuneCore’s JamCore / CocaCola & Six Flags Independence Day Festival / Love & Hop-Hop Labor Day Festival & many more.

When Keeyen is not performing he is working with the Atlanta Music Project where he has worked with over 500+ youth facilitating voice lessons, music instruction, and training ensembles/choirs to underprivileged youth and young adults.