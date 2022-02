Kehlani returns with her brand new single called “Little Story”.

Her breezy vocals flow over the stripped down, airy production which is backed by a cinematic visual.

“Little Story” was produced by Pop Wansel of the production team Pop & Oak and is set to be included on Kehlani’s upcoming album “Blue Water Road”.

Kehlani previously released her second album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” back in May 2020.