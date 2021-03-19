New Music: Kelly Price – Dance Party

The legendary Kelly Price peels back another layer of her upcoming project with the new song “Dance Party”.

The song is a dance floor ready anthem that is going to make you want to get up and move from the first listen.

This is the latest offering from her upcoming EP “Grace” which is being released via Motown Gospel and her SANG GIRL! Inc label on April 2nd, 2021. The project will be a Gospel album that everyone can enjoy. She spoke to us about that in a recent interview:

“This EP is going to rock people. I’m a church girl, but I’m not a Gospel artist. This EP is really true to the eclectic taste of music that I have, and even in the way my career has gone. There is an R&B cover on this Gospel EP! There’s an old school Vanessa Bell Armstrong cover, and then a lot of dance music on this.”

This is her first Gospel release in over 15 years since she gave us “This Is Who I Am” in 2006.