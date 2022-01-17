New Music: Kenyon Dixon & Tiffany Gouché – Love On Replay

Two of the most talented independent R&B artists have linked up for the new song “Love On Replay”. Kenyon Dixon, who is most known for his work with R&B star Tyrese, has been putting in some serious work recently. He released the “Expectations” album last year and also toured with Ledisi on her ‘Wild Card’ tour.

Tiffany Gouché has also been doing her thing over the last few years as well. She produced Lalah Hathaway’s “Honestly” project back in 2017 and has been working very closely with her family members and frequent collaborators SiR, D. Smoke and Davion Farris.

Check out the new single now!