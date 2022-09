R&B sensation Kiana Lede returns with the brand new single called “Irresponsible”.

The new music comes via The Heavy Group/Republic Records and features a dreamy doowop-style piano as her the singer’s vocals really shine. A hypnotic beat laced with guitar kicks in as she details difficulties with trust in a relationship. Kiana Lede holds nothing back lyrically as the hook takes flight.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Kiana Ledé in 2023.