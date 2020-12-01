New Music: Kindred the Family Soul – The Best Things

We can always count on Kindred the Family Soul to deliver to us some music that will put things in perspective. The husband and wife duo of Fatina and Aja have been giving us just that for the better part of the past two decades now.

The pair return with the release of their new single “The Best Things” which hits the mark once again. Over a soothing production, Kindred croon about the things in life that are really most important. 2020 has been a challenging year but the group guides us towards one of the most powerful lessons we can all learn while trying to deal.

Getting new music from Kindred the Family Soul is a welcome sight since the group hasn’t released anything since their last album “Legacy of Love” came out in 2016. Stay tuned as we find out if a new album is also on the way.