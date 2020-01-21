New Music: KIRBY – We Don’t Funk

Accomplished songwriter turned songstress

KIRBY brings the funk on her latest single “We Don’t Funk”. The song is a self narrative and extremely humorous take on twerking in a way she can only spin it. She adds:

“As a level 1 twerker, I needed a record that required very little expertise for me to dance to. I also needed an excuse to tell myself , ‘Your booty couldn’t look better if you bought it.’”



“We Don’t Funk” is a modern day love story, aka, a song dedicated to your booty call. So, in other words, it’s a song about self-confidence and getting what you want.

Despite the fact that she has only released four songs since launching her solo artist career in 2017, the Memphis born artist is ready to take the next step. She is set to release her debut EP “Sis.” on January 31st, 2020.

Her forthcoming 7 track EP rings in the same themes and tones of her current singles including: female empowerment, independence, and a whole lot of sass.

KIRBY is the incredibly talented writer behind “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney, “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato, “Die With You” by Beyoncé, “Only One” by Kanye West and Paul McCartney, and “Break Your Heart Right Back” by Ariana Grande.