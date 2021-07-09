New Music: Lady Wray (aka Nicole Wray) – Games People Play

Nicole Wray (now known as Lady Wray) drops off the new track called “Games People Play”. The new anthem arrives just in time for the start of Summer.

The song is a highly relatable jam that covers looking back at a bad relationship and the decisions you make when you’re young.

“Games People Play” is a sample of the reflective type of music that Wray is making at this stage in her life. It evokes confidence and a natural sound that hits on all of her influences. The song was produced by her creative partner Leon Michels.

The singer last released the album “Queen Alone” back in 2016, so we’ll see if the new single leads to an upcoming project.