New Music: Lianne La Havas – Can’t Fight

R&B singer Lianne La Havas has dropped her new soulful record “Can’t Fight”. The single follows the release of “Paper Thin” which came out a few weeks ago. The Grammy nominated artist is preparing for the release

of her self-titled album which comes out July 17th. The project is her first in five years as she put out the critically acclaimed “Blood” back in 2015.

Check out the tracklist for Lianne La Havas’ album:

1.Bittersweet

2.Read My Mind

3.Green Papaya

4.Can’t Fight

5.Paper Thin

6.Out of Your Mind (Interlude)

7.Weird Fishes

8.Please Don’t Make Me Cry

9.Seven Times

10.Courage

11.Sour Flower