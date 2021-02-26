New Music: Lil’ Mo – Broken Heart

Veteran R&B singer Lil’ Mo is back with her new song “Broken Heart”. She created this single with Vanessa Bryant and Lauren in mind as they both have gone through losses in their lives.

It’s always a treat to hear from Lil’ Mo who hasn’t been releasing a lot of music these days. Her last official album came out in 2014. Her voice is still in great shape so hopefully we get to hear more from the Godmother of R&B. She had also been recording her podcast “The Lil Mo Show” but appears to have taken a break from it.