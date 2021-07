Lil’ Mo gives us another summer anthem with the new single “Shining Star” featuring Fatman Scoop and T-Pain.

The song gives us a fun and uptempo vibe as a Mo and T-Pain trade verses and Fatman Scoop of course brings his signature energy.

No word on if this will land on an upcoming project from Lil’ Mo. Her last album “The SCARlet Letter” came back in 2014, but she’s released a handful of singles over the years.