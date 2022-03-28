New Music: Louis York – It Is What It Is

Duo Louis York aka Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony return with their brand new single called “It Is What It Is”.

The pair wrote and produced the feel good anthem that is all about letting go and having no cares. Claude and Chuck were inspired to create the song by changes within their own lives as well as events across the nation and the the world. They add:

“‘It Is What It Is’ is an anthem about letting go of all that we can’t control in this crazy world in order to make room for more love, more amazing LOYO art, more togetherness. We believe this is the way forward and is how we play a part in reuniting.”

You can also check out the companion video for the song where they live it up throughout downtown Nashville.

The new single is the first of many new songs that the group plans to release over the course of 2022. They are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming sophomore album “Healing Feeling”. This will be the follow up to their 2019 debut album “American Griots”.