New Music: Mali Music – Let Go

Mali Music kicks off an exciting year with the brand new single “Let Go”. This coincides with the announcement that he’s signed to RCA Inspiration in partnership with his own label K Approved Enterprises.
“Let Go” was written by Mali Music and produced by David “D1” Grant, Jr. The song showcases the distinctive blend of contemporary soulful R&B, hip-hop and inspirational conscious lyricism with Mali speaking on common temptations we face in life and being strong in spirit facing God.
The singer has been on our radar for many years now since blowing us away with his single “Beautiful” and album “Mali Is…”
He speaks on his new label situation by stating:
“The song ‘Let Go,’ along with the opportunity to have partners who believe in me and understand my vision, is beyond a dream come true. This feels like my purpose is being fulfilled. Not only am I excited about what’s coming down the pipeline for me, I’m also proud of how it’s being prepared, and confident in the ability of each individual connected to my success”.