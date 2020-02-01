New Music: Mali Music – Let Go

Mali Music kicks off an exciting year with the brand new single “Let Go”. This coincides with the announcement that he’s signed to RCA Inspiration in partnership with his own label K Approved Enterprises.

“Let Go” was written by Mali Music and produced by David “D1” Grant, Jr. The song showcases the distinctive blend of contemporary soulful R&B, hip-hop and inspirational conscious lyricism with Mali speaking on common temptations we face in life and being strong in spirit facing God.

The singer has been on our radar for many years now since blowing us away with his single “Beautiful” and album “Mali Is…”

He speaks on his new label situation by stating: