New Music: Mariah – Material Girl

Check out the new single from emerging singer/songwriter Mariah called “Material Girl”. The song allows Mariah’s beautiful vocals to shine over a stripped down production.

The song was written by Mariah D. Hester and produced by Tony Nicholas in the viewpoint of a woman at the crossroads in her life. Should she stay in a relationship that is superficial or should she go? Mariah adds about the song:

“In the process of finding herself again, she outlines what is missing: Loyalty. Time. Love. Patience. Teamwork. The things that money cannot buy,” mentions Mariah. “I refused to let my voice be muffled by gifts or material things. Flowers, bags, and clothes can’t fill cracks and holes created by words and actions. Once I realized this, I found my strength. I found myself again.”

Stay tuned for much more from Mariah, but for new get into her initial release.