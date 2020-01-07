New Music: Matthew Jared – Wake Up

Check out the latest single from LA based, Cleveland born R&B singer Matthew Jared called “Wake Up”. The song shares a male perspective when he just wants his girl around. In his own words:

In a culture of “Netflix and chill”, is it so hard to believe that two people can’t just fall asleep and be normal the next day? Some might call it a “nice guy” perspective but what I “do” know is…it’s never written about. So, this is for the ones looking for that something special. With a modern R&B bounce, you’ll want to turn this one up!

The singer/songwriter grew up playing musical instruments such as saxophone and clarinet while he developed his ear for music at a young age. His vocal style is heavily influenced by Contemporary R&B, Jazz, Gospel, Hip-Hop, and especially Soul.

Jared draws influence from artists ranging from Frank Ocean, Khalid, Brandy, Robert Glasper, Musiq Soulchild, to Miguel. He’s also had the opportunity to perform around the southern east coast, southern California, and internationally in Japan.