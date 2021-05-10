New Music: Maya B – “B[1]” (EP)

Emerging R&B singer Maya B has released her brand new EP “B[1]”. You may have heard of the buzzing artist before as she is signed to the R&B duo Soulshock & Karlin who have produced for the likes of Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Monica. Soulshock talked about Maya in an interview we did with him last year:

“I am working with Maya B who is our new artist. She’s inspired me to go into the studio again. Getting me into the studio wasn’t easy. She brought me back into working until 6 AM and making beats from scratch. She thinks completely outside the box and she’s hard to define. I wouldn’t even put her in an R&B box. She is a singer/songwriter that constantly inspires me with what she writes on top of our beats. It takes a while to get people to understand who she is, but I feel like this new record “Sink” featuring SAINt JHN is special. She’s 20 years old, so we’re having fun with her sound.”