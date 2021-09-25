New Music: Mike De’cole – Nights Like This

Check out the latest from singer Mike De’cole with his new single “Nights Like This”.

The breezy R&B jam is a perfect showcase of the singer’s standout vocals and will have you nodding your head right along.

De’cole had previously released the four song EP titled “Simply Wonderful” back in 2019, but unfortunately Covid put plans of a tour and a full length album on hold following that.

He’s now back at work on a new full length project and “Nights Like This” will lead the way. The upcoming album is called “It’s Still Simply Wonderful”, so keep an eye out for that.