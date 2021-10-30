New Music: Moonchild – Too Good

Moonchild is back with their brand new single “Too Good”. The Neo Soul group delivers another soulful and smooth record with beautiful vocals from lead singer Amber Navran.

The new single is set to appear on their upcoming album “Starfruit” which is set to come out next year. The project will be the follow up to the 2019 album “Little Ghost”.

We spoke to the group back in 2018 about their love for Neo Soul music. This is what Max had to say about their evolving sound: