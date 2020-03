Emerging R&B artist Munchoo (pronounced Mun-ch-oh) has released his new single “Paranoid”. The singer classifies his sound as “Electric Soul” as he’s fused multiple influence from different genres including rock, R&B and go-go. The end result is something that may remind listeners of Prince or Bilal.

Behind the scenes, Munchoo has been under the tutelage of superstar R&B artist Fantasia.