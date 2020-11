Singer/songwriter Priscilla Renea has released a brand new EP under the name Muni Long. The hitmaker is no stranger in the industry as she’s penned for the likes of Rihanna, Mariah Carey, K.Michelle and most recently Ariana Grande.

We last heard from Priscilla when she released her album “Coloured” back in 2018.

This new EP “Black Like This” contains features from Jacob Latimore and YFN Lucci.