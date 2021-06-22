New Music: NAO – Messy Love (Produced by D’Mile)

UK singer NAO is back with her new single “Messy Love”. The musical track is of course produced by GRAMMY award winning producer D’Mile who has been on an absolute tear producing for the likes of Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet, Lucky Daye and Joyce Wrice.

NAO released her last album “Saturn” back in 2018. The project got her a GRAMMY nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2020.

We most recently interviewed D’Mile who went into detail about some of the projects he’s been involved in including Lucky Daye’s “Painted” album which was a favorite of ours.