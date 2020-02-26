New Music: Omar Wilson – The Groove

Check out the new single from 2019 NAACP Image Award Nominee for Outstanding New Artist Omar Wilson aka The Black Sinatra called “The Groove”.

The song has an old school vibe that you can two-step to with a hint of modern R&B. “The Groove” tells the story of a man whom met a girl at a club and is determined to make her the love of his life.

“The Groove” was written by Louis Humphrey, Omar Wilson, Edwin Ramos and Jasmon Joyner and produced by Louis Humphrey, Edwin Ramos and Jasmon Joyner.

Wilson will head out on the road in the coming weeks to embark on a promotional tour in support of his new single. He will be perfomring in cities including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and many more.