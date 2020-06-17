New Music: Paco – Cold Love

Check out the new single from Missouri native Paco with “Cold Love”. The song fuses a bunch of genres with a unique production and standout soulful vocals.

It’s not surprise to hear that the singer/songwriter/producer draws his inspiration from a wide range of artists from Kanye West to Stevie Wonder to Prince. The singer grew up in St. Louis and start building his skills from an early age by writing songs and learning production equipment.

Paco is also an artist who is trying to do his part to make the world a better place. He believes that: “impact doesn’t always have to be grandiose.”

He also recently co-founded Crush Records with Sonca Nguyen in 2020. The pair intend to be business owners of the future while also making the artists their priority.