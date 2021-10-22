New Music: Rachel Kerr – I Do

Check out the latest single from singer Rachel Kerr called “I Do”.

The musical backdrop provides an excellent showcase of Kerr’s standout vocal abilities on this vibrant song.

The UK sensation has also just announced her debut album which will be out soon. This follows up 2 previously released EP’s and countless years of building her brand in the music industry.

Kerr has already had the opportunity to open for the likes of Lauryn Hill, Brandy, Musiq Soulchild, K Michelle, Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.

Her debut album “Masterpiece” is expected to release later this year and is available for pre-order now.