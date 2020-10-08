New Music: RAHBI – Weekend Lover

Check out the visual from mysterious and genre bending artist RAHBI for his latest single “Weekend Lover”. The soulful tune pairs well with the prom themed video.

“Weekend Lover” is the title track from the singer’s recently released EP, which you can take a listen to below.

The Atlanta native got his start at just 14 years old after signing to LA Reid as part of the group 4th Avenue. Once the group disbanded, he broke out as a solo artist and has had the chance to open for many of the biggest names in R&B over the years.

RAHBI has already released a few different projects in years past so make sure you go back and check those out once you finish listening to “Weekend Lover”.