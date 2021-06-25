New Music: Raphael Saadiq – My Path

Legendary singer Raphael Saadiq presents us with the new single “My Path” which is his contribution to the documentary film “A Crime in the Bayou”.

The song was recorded in New Orleans which is also the setting of the film. The song is meant to be uplifting and joyous while capturing the spirit of the city, along with the path we are still marching on towards justice and equality today.

A poignant yet inspiring true story about allyship and justice, the documentary feature A Crime on the Bayou opened in select theaters nationwide on June 18th, 2021