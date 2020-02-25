New Music: RaVaughn – Water

It’s been a minute since we heard some new music from RaVaughn. You may remember her as she worked closely with Ne-Yo for most of the last decade and had the Babyface penned record “Best Friend”. She was also set to release her debut “Love Always”. Unfortunately the project never saw the light of day, and we’ve been waiting for the next steps from this young and talented r&b singer since.

“Water” picks up where “Best Friend” left off with her sweet vocals over the acoustic track. We’re excited to hear more from RaVaughn so hopefully she has more to come!