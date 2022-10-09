New Music: RayL – Summertime

Canadian R&B songstress RayL caps off the end of the Summer season with her brand new single “Summertime”. The song features fellow up-and-coming Toronto talent Erin B. and was written by Rayl and Erin, and produced by Adam Josh.

“Summertime” is the precursor to Rayl’s upcoming film project for her Romeo Must Die EP, which is set for release at the end of the year.

The song was inspired by Rayl’s fascination with love in the summer, whether it’s a summer fling or a long-time relationship, coupled with those long warm nights, going on long drives, and having timeless conversations that you don’t want to end.

The song is a stripped down guitar led R&B ballad which allows the beautiful vocals of RayL to shine. She adds about the song:

“As fall approaches, it’s the time to reminisce about the perfect summer romance and I wanted ‘Summertime’ to evoke those feelings of warmth and happiness, I think it is the perfect end of summer song. As for how the song came about, Erin and I were listening to guitar instrumentals during a session, and once we stumbled on the perfect one, the melody and lyrics just started to perfectly form. I was thinking about the kind of vibe I was going for in terms of easy on the ears and sweet and ‘Summertime’ is just that”.

Stay tuned for much more from RayL and also be sure to check out her previous EP “Romeo Must Die”.