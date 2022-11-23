New Music: Rileyy Lanez – Not Mine

R&B singer/songwriter Rileyy Lanez has just released her latest single called “Not Mine” via Columbia Records.

Lanez wrote the song from a place of vulnerability and the track is about facing the truth of wanting to have someone belong to you after the relationship is over.

“Not Mine” is set to be included on the artist’s upcoming EP “Bittersweet” which will release on December 2nd. The project is executive produced by S.dot and OG Parker and also features the previously released tracks “Can’t Deny,” “4 Life,” “One of Them Nights,” and “Blessings.” Rileyy adds about the project:

“Things that are sweet can turn bitter. This EP shines a light on all parts of a relationship – the good and the bad. Even after being exposed to all sides, Bittersweet is about knowing when it’s worth fighting for.”

The born and raised Bronx native continues to bring authenticity to the R&B genre as an emerging artist.