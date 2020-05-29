New Music: Robin Thicke – Forever Mine

Robin Thicke returns with the brand new single called “Forever Mine”. The singer uses the soulful ballad as an opportunity to share his love and affection while reminding the world that it’s important to appreciate their loved ones. He adds:

“Right now people are more stressed than ever. We need patience, we need hope and we need love.”

The veteran singer gives us something to enjoy during this pandemic while he is isolating saftely at home and spending quality time with his children.

The song is a nod to Andre Harrell who had been a longtime friend, collaborator, and mentor to Robin Thicke. He is also the Godfather of Robin’s son Julian.

“Forever Mine” is set to be included on his upcoming album.