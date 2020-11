Emerging R&B artist ROE keeps the 90’s influence coming. Earlier this year she sampled the Hi-Five record “I Like” and now she’s back with the Brandy sampled “Wanna Be”.

ROE has also done a lot of work behind the scenes as she’s written for the likes of Mary J. Blige, Usher, Normani and Kiana Ledé,

Her debut EP is set to come this year.