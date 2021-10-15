New Music: Rosemarie – ’03 Love (featuring Juvenile)

We’re suckers for nostalgia, and Rosemarie gives us just that on her song “’03 Love” with rapper Juvenile. The song will certainly take you back to the early 00’s while also introducing you to a fresh new R&B talent.

The song was included on Rosemarie’s debut EP “Sinnergy” which recently released on Bird Vision Entertainment/Interscope Records. You can listen to the entire EP below. In her own words: “I want my music to be relatable. I want it to be able to connect with my listeners on a different level.”

Rosemarie is a fresh face in the reimagined landscape of rhythm and blues. Inspired by the likes of Drake, Rihanna, SZA and more, Rosemarie aims to create R&B with deep cutting lyrics and addictive melodies by tapping into life experiences.

In 2020, she signed to Interscope Records and immediately started working on her debut project. There is so much more to come, so stay tuned.