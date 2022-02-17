New Music: Russell Taylor – Cherry

Check out the brand new single from singer/songwriter Russell Taylor called “Cherry”.

The song serves as the first new single from Russell Taylor’s upcoming album. The provocatively hot song was purposely released on Valentine’s Day to help lovers set the mood. It arrives via the IndigoBlue label imprint.

“Cherry” was produced by Russell Taylor and B. Fischer and co-written by Will Boston. He adds:

“We have all had that special kind of “love” that is no good for us; but we keep going back because it feels so damn good. Team-make it sweet, and make it hurt! Cherry is for us, it’s our anthem!”

Stay tuned for the upcoming project.