Songwriter Savannah Ré is entering the spotlight as she has just released her debut EP “Opia”. The artist from Toronto has been working behind the scenes for the last few years and has written with Babyface, Boi-1da and Daniel Caesar.

The 9 track EP contains a mixture of different sounds from 90’s R&B to some of the vibey sounds that we were in the genre today. The record “Solid” is one that sounds out as she speaks her truth over the guitar driven record “Solid”.