Singer Sebastian Mikael returns with the new single “Exit” via Slip-N-Slide / Atlantic Records.

This is the first new music he has released since his eye opening two part EP project “I C U U C ME PART I” and “I C U U C ME PART II” from the past couple of years.

We’ve been supporters of his music for the better part of the past decade and you can really hear how he’s grown and evolved his sound.

He’s certainly one we’ve got our eyes on as we await the release of his next project.