New Music: Shade Jenifer – Count Me Out (Produced by Troy Taylor)

Emerging R&B singer Shade Jenifer has linked up with legendary producer Troy Taylor for the new single “Count Me Out”. The Maryland based artist has been releasing music over the last few years including single “Ain’t No Problem”.

Troy Taylor has been a busy man over the last year. He produced the bulk of Trey Songz’ latest album “Back Home” including the singles “Circles” and “All This Love”.

We also recently interviewed Troy Taylor and Johnta Austin as they are set to put out an upcoming EP. No word on when the project is coming out, but we’re sure there will be some great R&B on that project.