New Music: Shade Jenifer – The Two Of Us (Produced by Troy Taylor)

Emerging R&B singer Shade Jenifer and legendary producer Troy Taylor are back with another song. The new single “The Two Of Us” is everything we love about R&B from the soulful vocals to the heartfelt lyrics.
Tyrese posted the song on his social media recently as he praised Shade as well as the single. We exclusively spoke to Shade who said this about the creation of “The Two Of Us”:
“This is one my most beautiful creations. With the urge to bring back real rnb “the two of us” was created from scratch with feeling emotion from the production, to the lyrics, to the video & the melody. & I’m excited for the world to experience one of my greatest pieces of art”.